The Bulls signed Fair to a contract Sunday.

The terms of Fair's contract aren't clear, but he'll assume the roster spot of Jaylen Johnson, who was waived following a one-day stint with the team. Fair, who went undrafted out of Syracuse in 2014, has yet to make his NBA debut and has spent the entire 2017-18 campaign in the G League. While splitting time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Windy City Bulls this season, Fair has averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.4 minutes per game across 47 appearances (25 starts).