Bulls' C.J. Fair: Signs with Chicago
The Bulls signed Fair to a contract Sunday.
The terms of Fair's contract aren't clear, but he'll assume the roster spot of Jaylen Johnson, who was waived following a one-day stint with the team. Fair, who went undrafted out of Syracuse in 2014, has yet to make his NBA debut and has spent the entire 2017-18 campaign in the G League. While splitting time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Windy City Bulls this season, Fair has averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.4 minutes per game across 47 appearances (25 starts).
More News
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...