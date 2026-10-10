Wilson finished Friday's 104-100 preseason loss to the Grizzlies with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes.

Wilson struggled to get going in the first half, during which he scored one point while shooting 0-for-2 from the field in 16 minutes. However, he erupted for 20 points and shot 5-for-10 from downtown in the second half, finishing with a game-high 21 points. The rookie No. 4 overall pick has led the Bulls in scoring in both of their preseason games, totaling 36 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 61 minutes.