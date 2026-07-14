Bulls' Caleb Wilson: Full stat line in SL loss

Wilson produced 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-6 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 80-63 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Wilson scored just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting through the first three quarters, though he was dominant on both ends of the floor in the fourth and finished as Chicago's leading scorer. He also knocked down three triples and was efficient from downtown Monday after shooting 7-for-11 from deep in his Summer League debut. The rookie No. 4 overall pick also turned in another impressive game on the defensive end, and he's racked up eight blocks and four steals through two Las Vegas Summer League games.