Bulls' Caleb Wilson: Impresses in Summer League debut

Wilson finished with 35 points (12-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 97-96 Summer League loss to the Grizzlies.

Wilson put on a show in his Summer League debut, looking extremely confident from beyond the arc while making some difficult shots en route to a game-high 35 points. He shot just 25.9 percent from three-point range in his lone season at North Carolina, so developing a consistent outside shot would significantly boost his long-term outlook in the Association. While it's only one Summer League game, Friday's performance was nonetheless encouraging. The 19-year-old forward also impressed on the defensive end, tying the game-high mark in steals while finishing second on the Bulls in blocks.