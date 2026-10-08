Wilson scored a team-high 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while contributing three rebounds, two assists and a steal over 29 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win over the Suns.

The Bulls got balanced scoring up and down the lineup, as six different players delivered 13 or more points, but Wilson's 15 led the way. The fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is set to be Chicago's starting power forward Opening Night, and while his willingness to chuck it up from long range is encouraging for his long-term fantasy outlook, it's likely to be a drag on his scoring efficiency as a rookie.