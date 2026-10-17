Wilson finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Friday's 133-116 preseason victory over the Timberwolves.

Wilson had another strong showing Friday, leading the Bulls in points while picking up his fifth consecutive preseason double-digit scoring performance. The 2026 No. 4 overall pick will be thrust into a meaningful role immediately, so his name could be mentioned often in Rookie of the Year conversations throughout the 2026-27 campaign.