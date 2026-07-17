Bulls' Caleb Wilson: Sloppy effort in loss Thursday

Wilson finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 24 minutes in Thursday's 105-82 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Wilson erupted for 35 points in the 97-96 loss to Memphis to begin his time in the Las Vegas Summer League. He hasn't been as productive since, though he has shown signs of promise. Wilson has an opportunity to contribute immediately with Chicago during the 2026-27 campaign. However, his ceiling won't be as high if he continues to commit turnovers while failing to improve his three-point shooting.