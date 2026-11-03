Wilson finished Monday's 126-107 loss to the 76ers with 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals across 34 minutes.

Wilson turned in an efficient effort, particularly from three-point range, finishing as the Bulls' leading scorer. The rookie No. 4 overall pick also tied for the team lead in rebounds and paced all players in steals, supplying multiple swipes for the fourth time in seven regular-season games. The 20-year-old has been impressive on both ends of the floor to begin his NBA career, reaching the 20-point threshold five times while recording at least three combined steals-plus-blocks in all seven outings.