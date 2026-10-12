Wilson played 25 minutes in Sunday's preseason loss to the Nuggets, scoring 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and adding five assists, four rebounds and a block.

The rookie led Chicago's starting five in minutes and points, although he also committed a game-high five turnovers. Through three exhibition contests, Wilson is averaging 28.7 minutes, 17.7 points, 3.7 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.0 threes while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc, as he prepares for a significant role in the rotation to begin his NBA career.