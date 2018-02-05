Bulls' Cameron Payne: Assigned to G-League
Payne (foot) was assigned to the G-League's Windy City Bulls on Monday.
Payne is not expected to return from his foot injury until after the All-Star break, but his trip to the G-League implies that the point guard may be ready to start participating in some rehab games. Even when he is ultimately cleared to play, Payne is expected to be buried in Bulls' rotation that has plenty of backcourt depth.
