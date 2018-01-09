Payne (foot) has been cleared for all activities except jumping, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Payne continues to progress as he works back from foot surgery back in August. The Bulls still have yet to announce a timetable, however Payne continues to get make progress and has yet to face any setbacks. The success of Kris Dunn as the team's starting point guard will likely ensure the Bulls don't rush Payne back. More information will be provided as Payne continues his rehab.