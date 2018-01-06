Payne's foot scan went well and he's been cleared to ramp up his activity, though remains without a timetable for a return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Payne continues to recover from a foot surgery that was performed back in August, though it seems unlikely the team will attempt to rush him back considering their impressive record as of late and the emerge of Kris Dunn as the team's starting point guard. More information on Payne's recovery will be provided as he continues to hit milestones in his rehab.