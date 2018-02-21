Payne (foot) has been cleared to make his debut during Thursday's game against the 76ers, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Payne underwent surgery on his right foot back in September, but appears finally healthy and ready to make his season debut Thursday following three successful outings in the G-League. The Bulls announced earlier this week that Payne is expected to serve as Kris Dunn's backup at point guard, with Jerian Grant being dropped from the rotation altogether. Payne likely isn't going to provide intriguing fantasy value as a backup and he'll need some time to get back into game shape, so he can safely be avoided for the time being.