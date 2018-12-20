Bulls' Cameron Payne: Day-to-day with calf injury
Payne did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a calf injury and is considered day-to-day, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Payne likely picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Nets and should be considered questionable for Friday's outing against Orlando. Look for the Bulls to provide an update on Payne's status following shootaround Friday morning.
