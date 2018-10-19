Bulls' Cameron Payne: Dreadful in season debut
Payne failed to score while adding five assists, one rebound, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to the 76ers.
Payne was elevated into the starting lineup with Kris Dunn missing due to personal reasons but was unable to take advantage of the situation. As soon as Dunn returns, Payne will return to the bench in a role that could actually allow him to deliver at least some fantasy production. That being said, his limited value is only worth looking at in the deepest of leagues barring an injury to Dunn.
More News
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Starting in opener•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores 10 points in preseason finale•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Good season despite injury•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Provides 10 assists in start•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Set to start Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: In line for possible start•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...