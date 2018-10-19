Payne failed to score while adding five assists, one rebound, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to the 76ers.

Payne was elevated into the starting lineup with Kris Dunn missing due to personal reasons but was unable to take advantage of the situation. As soon as Dunn returns, Payne will return to the bench in a role that could actually allow him to deliver at least some fantasy production. That being said, his limited value is only worth looking at in the deepest of leagues barring an injury to Dunn.