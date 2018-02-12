Bulls' Cameron Payne: Expected to join rotation after break
Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said Thursday that Payne (foot) would be included in the team's rotation after the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
At 19-36 on the season, the Bulls have no visions of contending for the playoffs and will instead make finding minutes for younger players a top priority in the second half. That should benefit the 23-year-old Payne, who has been out all season while recovering from August foot surgery. Payne has since resumed playing games in the G League, so assuming he endures no setbacks in his subsequent contests, it's expected that he'll rejoin the NBA team coming out of the break. Unfortunately for Payne, the current top three point guards on the depth chart -- Kris Dunn (concussion), Jerian Grant and Ryan Arcidiacono -- all have three years or fewer of NBA experience, so Payne may have to play off the ball more often if the Bulls are serious about giving him steady minutes.
