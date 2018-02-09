Payne (foot) recorded 29 points (10-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound during Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids.

In his first game in the G-League, the former Murray State star led the Windy City Bulls in scoring by a wide margin, mainly because star Antonio Blakeney struggled to convert his shots. Payne is expected to play in only a handful of G-League games before returning to the NBA level after the All-Star break.