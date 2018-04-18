Payne mustered 8.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 25 games played with Chicago in 2017-18.

Despite playing in a personal low 25 games, Payne tallied career bests in points, assists, rebounds and blocks. The former first-round pick underwent surgery on his right foot in August 2017 which prevented him from seeing any action until the second half of the NBA season. Payne is under contract next season at a price tag of about $3.3 million.