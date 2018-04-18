Bulls' Cameron Payne: Good season despite injury
Payne mustered 8.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 25 games played with Chicago in 2017-18.
Despite playing in a personal low 25 games, Payne tallied career bests in points, assists, rebounds and blocks. The former first-round pick underwent surgery on his right foot in August 2017 which prevented him from seeing any action until the second half of the NBA season. Payne is under contract next season at a price tag of about $3.3 million.
More News
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Provides 10 assists in start•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Set to start Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: In line for possible start•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Leads team in scoring off bench•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores seven points in season debut•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Cleared for season debut Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....