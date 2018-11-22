Bulls' Cameron Payne: Heads to bench Wednesday
Payne will head to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Payne will return to the bench with Zach Lavine (illness) returning to the lineup Wednesday. Prior to getting the start in Lavine's absence on Saturday, Payne was out of the rotation and had played just 11 minutes total in his past four games. Until he gets more run, Payne isn't a viable fantasy option.
