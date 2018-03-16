Bulls' Cameron Payne: In line for possible start
Payne produced eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over Memphis.
Payne could be in line for some additional playing time with Kriss Dunn leaving the game early with a toe sprain. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury, however, given the Bulls position in the standings, there is a good chance they play it safe with Dunn. While this doesn't make Payne a must-own player, he could be a nice source of three-pointers, steals, and assists in many leagues.
