Payne scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two steals and one rebound across 23 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Pistons.

Payne received his largest allotment of minutes this season due to the lopsided nature of the game and led the team in scoring thanks to a strong showing from beyond the arc. The third-year guard continues to come off the bench behind Kris Dunn, limiting his usage on most nights, but games like this could occur down the stretch as a developmental Bulls squad continues to take their lumps.