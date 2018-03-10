Bulls' Cameron Payne: Leads team in scoring off bench
Payne scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two steals and one rebound across 23 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Pistons.
Payne received his largest allotment of minutes this season due to the lopsided nature of the game and led the team in scoring thanks to a strong showing from beyond the arc. The third-year guard continues to come off the bench behind Kris Dunn, limiting his usage on most nights, but games like this could occur down the stretch as a developmental Bulls squad continues to take their lumps.
