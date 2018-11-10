Bulls' Cameron Payne: Moving to bench
Payne will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavs, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bulls will go with Ryan Arcidiacono at point guard Saturday, as Payne moves to bench following a game in which he played only 15 minutes in a loss to New Orleans. Payne hasn't scored more than eight points in any contest since Oct. 29.
More News
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores 21 points in 31 minutes•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores 17 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Dreadful in season debut•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Starting in opener•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores 10 points in preseason finale•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...