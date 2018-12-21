Payne (calf) is out Friday against Orlando, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A calf injury will prevent Payne from taking the floor. He had seen 20-plus minutes in each of the two prior games. Once he returns, that workload may stick, as Zach LaVine's (ankle) absence and Jabari Parker's uncertain status with the team have opened up plenty of minutes on Chicago.

