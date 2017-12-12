Payne (foot) will remain out for Monday's game against the Celtics, SBNation.com reports.

Payne has yet to see the floor this season while recovering from foot surgery that was performed back in August. While he was expected to be reevaluated at the end of November, the Bulls haven't given anything concrete regarding his recovery, so it remains unclear when he'll be available. Until the Bulls report that Payne is back at practice, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.