Payne did not play in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers, and he's not expected to be in the rotation Monday against Dallas, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Payne has been a major factor in the rotation for much of the year in the wake of Kris Dunn's injury, but he was shelved Saturday in favor of Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaq Harrison. All signs point to Payne picking up another DNP-CD on Monday, as coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed to reporters Sunday that he'll stick with his current point guard rotation for the time being.