Payne posted two points (1-3 FG) in nine minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.

Payne has seen single-digit minutes in four straight games, two of which he went scoreless in. Moreover, he hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Oct. 29, and with Kris Dunn (knee) set to go through a non-contact practice on Tuesday, Payne could soon be even more irrelevant in the team's point guard rotation.