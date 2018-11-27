Bulls' Cameron Payne: Plays nine minutes in Monday's loss
Payne posted two points (1-3 FG) in nine minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.
Payne has seen single-digit minutes in four straight games, two of which he went scoreless in. Moreover, he hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Oct. 29, and with Kris Dunn (knee) set to go through a non-contact practice on Tuesday, Payne could soon be even more irrelevant in the team's point guard rotation.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country