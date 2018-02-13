Payne (foot) was recalled from the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday.

Payne played in three games for the Windy City Bulls over the past week, averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in just under 24 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old guard is expected to re-join the Bulls rotation after the All-Star break, where he will compete with Jerian Grant and Ryan Arcidiacono for minutes off the bench behind Kris Dunn (concussion).