Bulls' Cameron Payne: Recalled from G-League
Payne (foot) was recalled from the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday.
Payne played in three games for the Windy City Bulls over the past week, averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in just under 24 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old guard is expected to re-join the Bulls rotation after the All-Star break, where he will compete with Jerian Grant and Ryan Arcidiacono for minutes off the bench behind Kris Dunn (concussion).
More News
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Expected to join rotation after break•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: First game in G-Leauge•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Aiming to play in G-League prior to All-Star break•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Will be 'looked at' post All-Star break•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Cleared for everything except jumping•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...