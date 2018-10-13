Payne finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 98-93 preseason loss to Denver.

Payne saw some decent run off the bench in the final preseason outing, tallying 10 points in 25 minutes. He will be coming off the bench as the backup point-guard behind Kris Dunn and should see minutes in the high-teens. He is going to find it hard to put up any notable fantasy value but is worth keeping an eye on in case Dunn either hits a form slump or suffers an injury.