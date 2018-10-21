Payne pitched in 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Pistons.

Payne bounced back from Thursday's rough outing in the season opener. However, Kris Dunn (personal) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, so Payne's run as the starting point guard appears to have come to an end.