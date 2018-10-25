Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores 21 points in 31 minutes
Payne posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes Wednesday as the Bulls topped the Hornets.
It was a career night for Payne as he posted new career-highs in points, three-pointers made and three-pointers attempted Wednesday against the Hornets. If the 24-year-old point guard can continue to carve out a role for himself while Kris Dunn (knee) is on the mend, he has a chance to be a valuable fantasy player as we work our way through the 2018-19 season. Keep an eye on Payne as well as other Bulls player who get a chance to step up in Dunn's absence.
