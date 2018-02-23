Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores seven points in season debut
Payne scored seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT) to go with two rebounds and seven assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 loss to Philadelphia.
Aside from his seven points, Payne did dish out seven assists in his 20 minute, season debut on Thursday. As Chicago makes lineup changes, the guard could see a good amount of playing time as the season winds to a close. For Payne, any increase in playing time would be a jump after averaging 13.3 minutes in 2-plus seasons in the league. As a result of Payne's extended playing time, Jerian Grant's minutes will likely diminish.
