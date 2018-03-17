Payne will start at point guard Saturday against the Cavaliers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Payne will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season with Kris Dunn unavailable due to a sprained toe. Over his last five contests, the 23-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 20.6 minutes per game.