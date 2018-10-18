Bulls' Cameron Payne: Starting in opener
Payne will start at point guard for Thursday's season opener against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Usual starter Kris Dunn is getting the night off for personal reasons. Payne started 14 games last year, averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 26.5 minutes. He represents a discounted option on Thursday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Scores 10 points in preseason finale•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Good season despite injury•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Provides 10 assists in start•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Set to start Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: In line for possible start•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Leads team in scoring off bench•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...