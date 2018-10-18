Payne will start at point guard for Thursday's season opener against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Usual starter Kris Dunn is getting the night off for personal reasons. Payne started 14 games last year, averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 26.5 minutes. He represents a discounted option on Thursday's DFS slate.