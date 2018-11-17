Bulls' Cameron Payne: Starting Saturday
Payne will start Saturday against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zach LaVine (illness) is out, so Payne will draw the start at guard. He's recently been out of the rotation. But when seeing at least 25 minutes, he's averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals.
