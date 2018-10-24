Payne will start at point guard Wednesday against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Kris Dunn (knee) out for a month-plus, Payne will handle starting point guard duties. In Payne's two previous starts this season, he's averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes. Coach Fred Hoiberg noted Shaquille Harrison may also see run Wednesday.