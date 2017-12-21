Payne (foot) is expected to take part in non-contact work Friday, but is still considered "weeks away" from a return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It sounds like Payne is finally ramping up his activity after rehabbing the entire season thus far from foot surgery that was performed back in August. That said, the Bulls will likely bring him along slowly and the fact that he's still considered "weeks away" only evidences that further. Look for more updates as Payne progresses, though at this point, a return shouldn't be expected until mid-January at the earliest.