Payne (foot) is expected to be reevaluated in three weeks.

Payne underwent surgery to repair a fractured right foot at the end of August and was originally expected to sidelined into late November. However, it appears his absence is likely to extend into early December, as Payne is slated to be reevaluated in three weeks, which marks the end of the month. Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that Payne is "making progress and doing everything he's supposed to do," so it doesn't appear he's suffered any sort of hiccup in the recovery process. For now, look for Payne to return at some point in December, though confirmation on that should come in three weeks when he's reevaluated.