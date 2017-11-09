Bulls' Cameron Payne: To be reevaluated in three weeks
Payne (foot) is expected to be reevaluated in three weeks.
Payne underwent surgery to repair a fractured right foot at the end of August and was originally expected to sidelined into late November. However, it appears his absence is likely to extend into early December, as Payne is slated to be reevaluated in three weeks, which marks the end of the month. Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that Payne is "making progress and doing everything he's supposed to do," so it doesn't appear he's suffered any sort of hiccup in the recovery process. For now, look for Payne to return at some point in December, though confirmation on that should come in three weeks when he's reevaluated.
More News
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Undergoes surgery on right foot•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Won't play remainder of summer league•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Active Friday vs. Celtics•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Will be inactive Saturday•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Recalled from D-League•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Assigned to D-League•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...