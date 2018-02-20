Bulls' Cameron Payne: To serve as backup PG when healthy
Payne (foot) will be the Bulls' backup point guard when he's fully recovered, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Payne is yet to play an NBA game this season while working back from foot surgery, but he completed a three-game stint with the Windy City Bulls before the All-Star break and is expected to be available in short order. It's unclear if Payne will be cleared for Thursday's matchup with the Sixers, but all signs point to him taking over as the backup to Kris Dunn sometime in the next week or two. Consequently, coach Fred Hoiberg announced Tuesday that Jerian Grant will not be a part of the regular rotation. The Bulls will also start Cristiano Felicio over Robin Lopez going forward, as the team shifts its focus toward draft positioning.
