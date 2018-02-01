Bulls' Cameron Payne: Will be 'looked at' post All-Star break
Payne (foot) will be "looked at" sometime after the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While somewhat vague, this news implies that Payne is continuing to work through his rehabilitation progress and will seemingly be out through the All-Star break. It's unclear what his role may be when he's healthy, as the team has a relatively established backcourt rotation of Kris Dunn, Jerian Grant, Denzel Valentine, David Nwaba, Zach LaVine and Justin Holiday.
More News
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Cleared for everything except jumping•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Cleared for increased activity•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Still weeks away from a return•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Out Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: To be reevaluated in three weeks•
-
Bulls' Cameron Payne: Undergoes surgery on right foot•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...