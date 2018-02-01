Payne (foot) will be "looked at" sometime after the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While somewhat vague, this news implies that Payne is continuing to work through his rehabilitation progress and will seemingly be out through the All-Star break. It's unclear what his role may be when he's healthy, as the team has a relatively established backcourt rotation of Kris Dunn, Jerian Grant, Denzel Valentine, David Nwaba, Zach LaVine and Justin Holiday.