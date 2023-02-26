Jones delivered 28 points (10-25 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-8 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in Windy City's 114-110 win over Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

Jones was stellar in Windy City's return to play Wednesday while pacing the team in scoring and assists, and he also led the Bulls in scoring with 27 points during Thursday's 108-103 rematch victory. The 25-year-old is now averaging a stellar 26.8 points (on 50.2 percent shooting), 7.5 assist, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 39.5 minutes in 15 regular-season games.