Jones supplied 31 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes in Windy City's 133-122 loss to Greensboro on Sunday.

Jones followed up a 40-point showing Friday versus Wisconsin with another stellar effort that saw him match his season high in assists. The two-way guard has now eclipsed the 30-point mark on four occasions and is averaging a stellar 26.8 points, 7.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals across a robust 39.8 minutes over 10 games.