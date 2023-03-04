The Bulls are converting Carlik Jones' two-way contract to a standard deal on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Jones has spent the majority of the season with the Windy City Bulls and won G League Player of the Month in February. The 24-year-old guard will likely compete for a depth role for the NBA club but is unlikely to have much fantasy relevancy.
