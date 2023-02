Jones totaled 40 points (16-25 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in the Bulls' 144-133 win over the Herd on Friday.

Jones made excellent use of his first game action since Jan. 14, posting a team-high scoring total that also served as his second highest of the season. The 25-year-old also shot over 60.0 percent for the third time this season, and his jaw-dropping 88.9 percent success rate from behind the arc was his highest yet of the campaign.