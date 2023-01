Jones tallied 31 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 43 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 loss in Motor City.

Jones scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, making seven of eight shot attempts and sinking both free throws. He's averaging 27.0 points per game while going 21-for-35 through the first two games of the regular season.