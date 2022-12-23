Jones compiled 22 points (11-27 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 46 minutes in Thursday's 99-97 loss to Ontario.

Jones got off to a solid start, going 6-for-11 in the first half and scoring 12 points. He struggled in the final two periods, however, and missed 11 of his 16 tries as Windy City lost a halftime lead. It's been a successful first part of the season for Jones, as he's averaged 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 19 contests and has been the recipient of a two-way contract with Chicago.