Jones supplied 35 points (11-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Windy City's 115-112 win over Grand Rapids on Monday.

Jones continues to pour on stellar performances heading into the All-Star break. The 25-year-old heads into the All-Star break having scored 27 points or more in four of the last five games while dishing out at least eight assists in four straight contests as well.