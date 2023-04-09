Jones finished Sunday's 103-81 win over the Pistons with 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 12 minutes.

For the second straight game, Jones saw an expanded role off the bench. Over those contests, the second-year guard totaled 17 points (5-8 FG), four assists and two steals in 27 minutes.