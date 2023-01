Jones posted 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound and 10 assists in 44 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss in Long Island.

Jones produced five of his 10 assists in the first quarter as he played all 12 minutes. He turned the ball over five times Monday, twice as often as his season average of 2.4 entering the game.