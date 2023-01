Jones amassed 46 points (16-25 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists in 46 minutes in Friday's 122-117 overtime win against Lakeland.

Jones scored 19 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as Windy City eliminated a 13-point deficit and pulled out the victory. The 25-year-old is averaging 31.5 points per contest through four regular-season games and has made 60.3 percent of his shots.