Jones supplied 33 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in Windy City's 121-120 loss to Westchester on Sunday.

Fresh off having his contract converted to a standard deal, Jones paced the team in scoring on the night. Jones has put up at least 25 points in six of the last seven games dating back to Feb. 11, and he's dished out at least six assists in nine of the last 10 games.